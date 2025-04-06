Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Green Chardham Yatra: A Sustainable Pilgrimage Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the Green Chardham Yatra initiative aimed at ensuring an eco-friendly pilgrimage experience. The program focuses on providing pure food and reducing single-use plastics. Key stakeholders, including food traders, are engaged in training for sustainable practices.

Uttarakhand's Green Chardham Yatra: A Sustainable Pilgrimage Initiative
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the Green Chardham Yatra initiative, as confirmed by a release from the state's Chief Minister's Office. This program aims to not only ensure that pilgrims receive pure food and a clean environment but also to curb the proliferation of single-use plastics at the revered pilgrimage sites.

Dhami emphasized that the initiative relies on collaboration between pilgrims, food vendors, and residents. As part of these efforts, hotels and eateries along the Chardham Yatra route will offer healthier meals with less oil, salt, and sugar. Additionally, pilgrims will be advised to avoid single-use plastics, backed by a comprehensive training program organized by the Food Safety Drug Administration Department.

The Chief Minister urged all departments to adopt the Green Chardham Yatra theme, prompting the Food Safety Drug Administration to conduct workshops for hotel and food business operators. These sessions, held in key Yatra routes like Rishikesh, Srinagar, and Rudraprayag, encourage hoteliers to use cooking oil sustainably, and discourage single-use plastics. Further training is set for Uttarkashi, Chamba, and Haridwar, with a focus on promoting local food products, including millets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

