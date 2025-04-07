Left Menu

Fake Doctor's Deadly Deception: Uncovering a Tragic Medical Fraud in Madhya Pradesh

A fake doctor at a Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has been accused of performing unauthorized surgeries, resulting in at least seven deaths. The suspect, who used forged documents to secure the position, is under investigation by local authorities. Concerns about unauthenticated medical practices and misuse of government schemes are rising.

Updated: 07-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:39 IST
CSP Damoh, Abhishek Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Police have lodged an FIR against a bogus doctor at a Mission Hospital in the Damoh district, suspecting him of conducting surgeries that allegedly led to the deaths of at least seven patients. The complaint, filed at the Kotwali police station, accuses the individual of fraudulently obtaining his position using counterfeit documents.

City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed with ANI that the investigation follows a report from the Chief Medical and Health Officer, revealing that Dr. N John Kem had suspiciously performed procedures such as angiography and angioplasty without proper credentials. Investigations unveiled discrepancies in his medical records and a lack of registration in the state.

Further compounding the issue, local advocate Deepak Tiwari suggested that the actual death toll might be higher than reported. He highlighted a pattern of complaints regarding the so-called doctor, whose true identity is allegedly Narendra Yadav, known to have a legal case pending in Hyderabad while masquerading as a doctor practicing medicine without valid credentials.

Intervention from the National Human Rights Commission, represented by Priyank Kanoongo, underscores the gravity of the allegations, particularly as the Mission Hospital benefits from the government's Ayushman Bharat scheme. The case of the impostor, once posing as a British doctor and posting misleading content on social media, has brought about fears of compromised medical safety and integrity.

As investigations proceed, authorities are striving to apprehend the suspect and ensure accountability for the fraudulent practices that put numerous lives at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

