Tata Power's 100-MW Battery Storage: Revolutionizing Mumbai's Power Grid

Tata Power has secured approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission to set up a 100-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Mumbai, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday.

The BESS will be strategically located across 10 sites in the city over the next two years. Equipped with black start functionality, it promises to restore power swiftly to crucial services such as the metro, hospitals, and airports following grid interruptions. Additionally, the system aims to enhance reactive power management and boost the overall efficiency of peak demand operations.

Central control will be managed from Tata Power's Power System Control Center. Future enhancements include integrating the BESS with the Distributed Energy Resource Management System to further drive operational efficiency. Tata Power, known for its 15.6 GW diversified power generation portfolio, continues to lead in the energy sector with this innovative initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)