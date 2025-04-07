Left Menu

Argentina's Mortgage Market: A New Era Under Milei

Argentina's mortgage market is reviving under President Javier Milei's pro-market reforms. Data shows a significant increase in new mortgages, particularly in Buenos Aires province. Key to sustaining this growth will be continued financial stability, reduced inflation, and confidence in exchange rate policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:35 IST
Argentina's Mortgage Market: A New Era Under Milei
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's long-dormant mortgage market is showing signs of revival, thanks to the pro-market reforms championed by libertarian President Javier Milei.

In Buenos Aires province, which houses 40% of Argentina's population, the number of new mortgages has surged, reaching the highest levels since 2018, according to the local college of notaries. Figures reported a nearly 500% increase year-on-year in February. Milei, a vigorous economist, has implemented rigorous austerity and cost-cutting measures since taking office in late 2023, bringing down inflation and fiscal deficit, while boosting investor confidence.

Guillermo Longhi, president of the Buenos Aires province notaries body, notes that initial support from public and then private banks has set the stage for this growth. Yet, the overall mortgage market remains small due to persistent inflation and currency interventions. Central bank data shows the market has grown to $2.3 billion from a previous high of $8.3 billion in 2018. Longhi emphasizes that future lending hinge on macroeconomic factors like inflation, exchange rates, and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025