Jai Ram Thakur Slams Fare Hike, Demands Justice for Negi Case

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has launched a vehement critique of the incumbent Congress administration over its decision to double the minimum bus fare. Thakur labeled the move as oppressive to economically weaker segments, asserting the decision severely burdens the state's most vulnerable.

Addressing the contentious policy, Thakur emphasized that public transport in the hilly state is essential, not a luxury, for its residents. He argued that raising fares disproportionately impacts the poor and middle class, who have limited alternative transport options. Thakur also scrutinized Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri's stance, questioning his support for the fare hike.

In addition, Thakur demonstrated solidarity with vocational teachers on hunger strike, advocating for direct salary payments through a government corporation, as practiced in Haryana. He further pressed for a CBI investigation into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, asserting there are unanswered questions the current government has failed to address adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)