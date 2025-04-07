Sitharaman's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Financial Ties with UK and Austria

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to embark on a critical diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom and Austria, aiming to bolster economic relations and engage in high-level financial discussions. The visit, commencing on April 8 and concluding on April 13, will highlight the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

The dialogue will serve as a pivotal platform for cooperation, addressing key areas such as investment, financial services, and technological advancements like FinTech. Co-chaired by Sitharaman and the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, the talks aim to deepen economic ties between the nations, with a strong focus on sustainable and affordable climate finance as well as innovations like UPI interlinkages.

In addition to the dialogue, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet with Austrian government officials, including Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, and participate in sessions with Austrian CEOs to explore further investment opportunities. Through this tour, India aims to enhance financial cooperation and promote investment, underscoring its growing economic ambitions on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)