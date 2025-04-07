Digital Threat Report 2024: A Strategic Blueprint for BFSI Cybersecurity

In a major initiative aimed at bolstering cybersecurity within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launched the Digital Threat Report 2024. This comprehensive analysis, developed in collaboration with CERT-In, CSIRT-Fin, and global cybersecurity firm SISA, delineates current and emerging cyber threats alongside strategic defenses.

The report was unveiled by leading government figures, including M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, and S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Emphasizing the systemic risks linked to digital transformation within finance, Krishnan called for a coordinated national response to counter sophisticated cyberattacks that could destabilize financial entities.

Aligning with national security priorities, the report integrates insights from extensive forensic investigations, offering practical measures to bolster cybersecurity across the BFSI sector. Key recommendations include fortifying defenses, enhancing regulatory compliance, and developing intelligence-driven approaches to mitigate digital risks, as underscored by SISA's CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)