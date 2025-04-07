Left Menu

Governor Kataria's March to End Drug Abuse in Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria leads a six-day foot march to combat drug abuse in the state. He calls for public support, emphasizing vigilance and youth engagement in sports and education. The march symbolizes Punjab's spirit of resilience and aims to reinforce its cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:11 IST
On Monday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria continued his six-day 'padyatra', a foot march aimed at eradicating drug abuse in the state. The initiative, which embarked on April 3 from Dera Baba Nanak, aims to conclude at the historic Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

The governor urged Punjab's people to safeguard their rich cultural legacy and combat drug abuse. He emphasized the necessity of public cooperation in this battle, urging vigilance and the promotion of sports among the youth, alongside education, to cultivate a vibrant 'Rangla Punjab'.

Kataria called on educational institutions to enhance sports facilities and parents to instill the values of hard work and enterprise in their children. By doing so, he believes the community can prevent the younger generation from succumbing to negative influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

