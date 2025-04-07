Governor Kataria's March to End Drug Abuse in Punjab

On Monday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria continued his six-day 'padyatra', a foot march aimed at eradicating drug abuse in the state. The initiative, which embarked on April 3 from Dera Baba Nanak, aims to conclude at the historic Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

The governor urged Punjab's people to safeguard their rich cultural legacy and combat drug abuse. He emphasized the necessity of public cooperation in this battle, urging vigilance and the promotion of sports among the youth, alongside education, to cultivate a vibrant 'Rangla Punjab'.

Kataria called on educational institutions to enhance sports facilities and parents to instill the values of hard work and enterprise in their children. By doing so, he believes the community can prevent the younger generation from succumbing to negative influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)