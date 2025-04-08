Punjab's Bold March: A United Stand Against Drugs
The Punjab Governor's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh Padyatra' in Amritsar witnessed strong participation, highlighting public commitment against drugs. The campaign, initiated on April 3 and concluding on April 8, sees the involvement of students and notable personalities, signaling a powerful communal drive against drug abuse in the state.
In a significant demonstration against drug abuse, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a powerful 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh Padyatra' (War Against Drugs) through the streets of Amritsar. The event, held on Tuesday, attracted hundreds of participants, underscoring widespread public support for tackling the drug menace.
Governor Kataria began his day with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he performed Ardaas, seeking divine intervention for the eradication of drugs from Punjab. Sharing his devotion on social media platform X, Kataria emphasized the spiritual conviction behind his quest.
This initiative, which began on April 3 and concluded on April 8, saw diverse involvement, including students and esteemed Olympic athletes, transforming the padyatra into a public movement. It kick-started under directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, who are also intensifying efforts to dismantle drug supply networks across the state.
