Punjab's Bold March: A United Stand Against Drugs

In a significant demonstration against drug abuse, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a powerful 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh Padyatra' (War Against Drugs) through the streets of Amritsar. The event, held on Tuesday, attracted hundreds of participants, underscoring widespread public support for tackling the drug menace.

Governor Kataria began his day with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he performed Ardaas, seeking divine intervention for the eradication of drugs from Punjab. Sharing his devotion on social media platform X, Kataria emphasized the spiritual conviction behind his quest.

This initiative, which began on April 3 and concluded on April 8, saw diverse involvement, including students and esteemed Olympic athletes, transforming the padyatra into a public movement. It kick-started under directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, who are also intensifying efforts to dismantle drug supply networks across the state.

