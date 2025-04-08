Seized Antimony Sparks Tensions Amid Strategic Mineral Restrictions
Hong Kong customs seized a shipment of antimony, a strategic mineral with varied industrial and military uses. China's 2023 export restrictions, amid trade tensions with the U.S., have led to surging prices and limited global supply. Authorities are investigating the shipment's origin and legality.
Hong Kong customs authorities last month seized a shipment believed to be antimony ingots, a crucial strategic mineral China restricted last year.
Detained on March 13 near the mainland border, the 25,171.85 kg cargo raises questions regarding its mysterious source and regulatory compliance.
Amidst escalating trade tensions, China's stringent controls have tightened global supply, spiking antimony prices significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
