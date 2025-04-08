Left Menu

Global Trade Shuffle: Who Stands to Gain from Trump's Tariffs?

In the wake of President Trump's tariff announcements, several countries are emerging as potential beneficiaries despite broader recession risks. Nations like Brazil, Turkey, and Morocco see opportunity in the turmoil impacting major U.S. trading partners, while India seeks openings in textile and tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:46 IST
Following the sweeping tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump, some nations are eyeing potential gains even as concerns about a tariff-induced recession looms. Initial impacts are hitting long-standing allies, while countries like Brazil, India, and Turkey see possible advantages amid market disruptions.

Brazil largely avoids hefty tariffs, with even a 10% levy paving the way for benefits amid China's retaliatory moves. Countries like Egypt and Morocco could seize opportunities as their trade relations with the U.S. suffer fewer impacts compared to counterparts burdened by heavy surpluses.

Turkey and Morocco, despite existing challenges, could pivot towards new investments and markets. Meanwhile, India seeks to capitalize on its rivals' setbacks in textiles, apparel, and manufacturing sectors, hoping to boost exports amid the shifting global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

