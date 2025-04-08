Solex Energy's Ambitious 15 GW Expansion: A Game-Changer for Gujarat

Solex Energy has unveiled plans for an ambitious 15 GW expansion in Gujarat, estimated to cost around Rs 8,000 crore. The expansion commences with an initial capacity increase of 2.2 GW, backed by over Rs 200 crore in investments.

According to Solex Energy, the capacity will scale to 3.7 GW by September, escalating to the planned 15 GW in phases. This growth is designed to boost hiring, foster innovation, and enhance partnerships, as highlighted by CMD Chetan Shah. A new production line, set to launch operations in Q3 FY26, will employ cutting-edge TOPCon technology, integrating AI and AOI for superior quality control.

Looking ahead, Solex Energy is also contemplating a solar cell facility with an initial 2 GW capacity, expandable to 5 GW. For FY25, the company reported a revenue increase of over 80%, hitting Rs 665 crore, with significant contributions from both its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and module businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)