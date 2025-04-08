Left Menu

Piramal Finance Partners with ICICI to Boost Rural Credit Access

Piramal Finance Ltd partners with ICICI Bank to enhance credit access in rural and semi-urban India, focusing on home and property loans. This strategic alliance leverages Piramal's extensive reach and ICICI's financial expertise to offer affordable credit solutions, reinforcing their presence in semi-urban regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:39 IST
In a strategic move to enhance credit accessibility in India's rural and semi-urban areas, Piramal Finance Ltd announced a co-lending partnership with ICICI Bank on Tuesday. This collaboration focuses on providing home loans and loans against property, aimed at making credit more accessible and affordable for borrowers.

Piramal Finance highlights that this partnership is a testament to its commitment to semi-urban regions, strengthening its position by leveraging the financial expertise of ICICI Bank combined with its innovative 'High Tech + High Touch' approach.

With an extensive network of over 510 branches across 13,000 pin codes, serving 4.5 million customers in 26 states, Piramal Finance anticipates this alliance will significantly bolster its outreach and accessibility efforts in these areas.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

