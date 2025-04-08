Piramal Finance Partners with ICICI to Boost Rural Credit Access

In a strategic move to enhance credit accessibility in India's rural and semi-urban areas, Piramal Finance Ltd announced a co-lending partnership with ICICI Bank on Tuesday. This collaboration focuses on providing home loans and loans against property, aimed at making credit more accessible and affordable for borrowers.

Piramal Finance highlights that this partnership is a testament to its commitment to semi-urban regions, strengthening its position by leveraging the financial expertise of ICICI Bank combined with its innovative 'High Tech + High Touch' approach.

With an extensive network of over 510 branches across 13,000 pin codes, serving 4.5 million customers in 26 states, Piramal Finance anticipates this alliance will significantly bolster its outreach and accessibility efforts in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)