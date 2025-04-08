Left Menu

SP MP Zia ur Rahman Barq Cooperates with SIT Amid Sambhal Violence Probe

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appeared before SIT in connection with the Sambhal violence case. Despite health issues, he emphasized faith in the judicial system and assured full cooperation. Barq received a BNSS 35(3) notice, aligning with legal protocols as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:05 IST
Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appeared at the Sambhal police station on Tuesday, engaging with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the ongoing Sambhal violence case. Upon receiving a BNSS 35(3) notice, Barq affirmed his commitment to legal protocols and expressed confidence in the judicial system during interactions with ANI.

According to Barq, despite his doctor's advice to rest, he attended the inquiry to ensure cooperation with the authorities. 'I have faith in the judicial system. My presence here is to support the investigation thoroughly,' Barq conveyed, reflecting his proactive stance in clearing the air regarding any perceived lack of cooperation.

The police's handling of the case saw formal notices being issued to Barq at his parliamentary lodging in New Delhi, a move marking a critical step by the Uttar Pradesh SIT. As investigations into the violence from November last year continue, Barq's assurance of full cooperation underscores a pivotal moment in aligning political leadership with investigative transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

