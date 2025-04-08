Left Menu

Shimla & Manali Scorch Under Sudden Heat; Relief in Sight

Unseasonably high temperatures have been recorded in Shimla, Manali, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, prompting a heatwave alert from the India Meteorological Department. Relief may come with expected rainfall and cooler temperatures starting April 10, as a western disturbance approaches the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:55 IST
Shimla & Manali Scorch Under Sudden Heat; Relief in Sight
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla and Manali are currently experiencing unseasonably high temperatures, recording figures 7 degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh today, April 8, after temperatures soared 4°C to 7°C above normal in the past 24 hours.

IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma noted that the heat is widespread across the state, with Una registering the highest temperature of 36.8°C. Both Shimla and Manali have reached 26°C, significantly higher than the seasonal average.

Conditions have been similarly abnormal in Kinnaur and Kalpa, with temperatures 5°C to 7°C above normal. Meanwhile, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala are seeing heatwave-like conditions, with heatwave alerts in effect for Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts.

However, changes are on the horizon as a western disturbance is expected late on April 9, potentially bringing rain to Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti areas. Rain and cooler temperatures are forecasted for Shimla and surrounding regions by April 10, with conditions expected to normalize following April 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025