Shimla & Manali Scorch Under Sudden Heat; Relief in Sight

Shimla and Manali are currently experiencing unseasonably high temperatures, recording figures 7 degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh today, April 8, after temperatures soared 4°C to 7°C above normal in the past 24 hours.

IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma noted that the heat is widespread across the state, with Una registering the highest temperature of 36.8°C. Both Shimla and Manali have reached 26°C, significantly higher than the seasonal average.

Conditions have been similarly abnormal in Kinnaur and Kalpa, with temperatures 5°C to 7°C above normal. Meanwhile, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala are seeing heatwave-like conditions, with heatwave alerts in effect for Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts.

However, changes are on the horizon as a western disturbance is expected late on April 9, potentially bringing rain to Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti areas. Rain and cooler temperatures are forecasted for Shimla and surrounding regions by April 10, with conditions expected to normalize following April 12.

