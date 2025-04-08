Global Stock Market Rebound Amid Tariff Turbulence

Stocks are experiencing a significant rebound on Wall Street and globally, as they attempt to recover from last week's substantial losses following President Donald Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on US imports.

In early trading on Tuesday, the S&P 500 surged by 3.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 1,230 points or 3.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was up by 3.6%.

International markets also rallied, with US crude oil prices rising slightly after hitting a four-year low. Analysts predict continued volatility as the tariff dispute unfolds.

