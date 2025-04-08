Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Expands Wind Power Portfolio in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd has commissioned a 90 MW unit in Gujarat, marking the completion of part of its 450 MW Hybrid Project's first phase. Additionally, NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy, a new joint venture with MAHAPREIT, will develop renewable energy projects up to 10 GW in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:11 IST
In a significant leap towards sustainable energy, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has announced the commissioning of a 90 MW wind power unit in Gujarat. This marks the completion of the second installment of the Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I, which is part of NTPC's ambitious 450 MW Hybrid Project.

The company revealed that the first phase's initial capacity of 50 MW became operational in November 2023. The newly functional segment ensures the project's steady progress towards its completion goal, scheduled for April 9, 2025, indicating NTPC's robust commitment to renewable energy.

Adding to its portfolio, NTPC has formed NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy, in partnership with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited. This joint venture will focus on developing, operating, and maintaining renewable energy parks with a combined capacity of up to 10 GW across Maharashtra and other Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

