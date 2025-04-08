Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Calls for Change in Himachal Pradesh, Critiques Congress Government

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut criticized Himachal Pradesh's Congress government, likening them to wolves and highlighting issues such as alleged inefficiencies and controversies. She praised PM Modi's leadership and urged for progress in the state during a speech in Mandi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:48 IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent speech delivered on Tuesday in Mandi, BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut lambasted the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, citing widespread inefficiency and unsavoury controversies. She compared the current administration to 'bhediyas' or wolves, suggesting their influence needed elimination for the state's progress.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, took the opportunity to extol Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with fostering national development. Her critique extended to a widely-publicized 'samosa' probe which, according to authorities, targeted official misconduct rather than the culinary offering intended for the Chief Minister.

Drawing a contrast with the past UPA government, Ranaut pointed to a pre-2014 era plagued by corruption and frequent terror attacks. She celebrated Modi's tenure for bringing about comprehensive changes, emphasizing the pressing need for similar reforms within Himachal Pradesh to rid itself of inefficiencies resembling predatory creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

