In a fervent speech delivered on Tuesday in Mandi, BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut lambasted the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, citing widespread inefficiency and unsavoury controversies. She compared the current administration to 'bhediyas' or wolves, suggesting their influence needed elimination for the state's progress.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, took the opportunity to extol Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with fostering national development. Her critique extended to a widely-publicized 'samosa' probe which, according to authorities, targeted official misconduct rather than the culinary offering intended for the Chief Minister.

Drawing a contrast with the past UPA government, Ranaut pointed to a pre-2014 era plagued by corruption and frequent terror attacks. She celebrated Modi's tenure for bringing about comprehensive changes, emphasizing the pressing need for similar reforms within Himachal Pradesh to rid itself of inefficiencies resembling predatory creatures.

