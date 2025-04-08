Left Menu

Empowering Women Archers: Gujarat Leads with Visionary Spirit

The Adi Shakti National Women's Archery Competition, inaugurated in Ambaji by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, highlights India's dynamic shift under PM Modi. Featuring over 550 female archers from 28 states, this event underscores Gujarat's dedication to sports and tourism, emphasizing women's empowerment and showcasing top athletes.

Gujarat Chief Minister at the event (Photo: Gujarat Information PR). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Adi Shakti National Women's Archery Competition at Ambaji's Adyashakti Dham, marking a significant event in India's sporting landscape. The three-day competition aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a vibrant, progressive India, emphasizing women's empowerment and competitive spirit.

Over 550 female archers from 28 states are participating, competing for a prize pool of Rs 41.50 lakh, supported by the state government's Departments of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, and Tourism. CM Patel praised the efforts to nurture female talent in sports, entrepreneurship, and innovation, inspired by PM Modi's leadership.

Highlighting the success of the Khel Mahakumbh and plans for future global events like the 2036 Olympics, Patel underscored Gujarat's commitment to developing sports infrastructure and providing high-quality training, especially for women athletes. Prominent achievers like Sarita Gaikwad and para-athlete Bhavina Patel also received recognition for their contributions.

