U.S. Mulls Security Probe into Critical Minerals

The Commerce Department is contemplating a national security investigation into critical minerals, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer disclosed on Tuesday. This move aims to curb the heavy dependence on China for these vital resources. Greer addressed the Senate Finance Committee regarding the potential Section 232 investigation and its implications.

Greer highlighted the necessity of enhancing domestic production and processing capabilities to ensure a secure supply chain for critical minerals. The investigation could propose measures to bolster U.S. self-sufficiency in this sector, which is crucial for national security and economic stability.

Additionally, Greer indicated openness to discussions about imposing a ban on Chinese uranium imports. This forms part of broader efforts to safeguard the U.S. against over-reliance on foreign sources for essential minerals and to fortify the nation's energy security.

