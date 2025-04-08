Left Menu

AIIMS Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inter-AIIMS Referral Portal

Union Minister JP Nadda announced a new Inter-AIIMS Referral portal. Developed by AIIMS, New Delhi, it leverages advanced technology to streamline healthcare management. Starting between AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur, it promises efficient, transparent patient referral systems and aims for nationwide integration, ensuring quality medical care.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ X Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has unveiled the Inter-AIIMS Referral portal, a state-of-the-art system crafted by AIIMS New Delhi to overhaul healthcare management and patient referrals across India.

The portal is set to employ cutting-edge technologies, including facial recognition and automated workflows, to facilitate smooth, secure, and clear referral procedures. This innovation is anticipated to substantially cut down waiting times and reduce manual errors, enhancing patient care.

Initially launched as a pilot between AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur, the portal will serve as a crucial testing ground for nationwide expansion. It aims to empower medical staff with superior management capabilities and offer patients improved access, clarity, and communication at affordable rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

