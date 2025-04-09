U.S. Faces Backlash Over Proposed Port Fees on Chinese Ships

In a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed that the agency's proposed port fees on Chinese-built ships will not be uniformly applied. The proposed fees, intended to incentivize U.S. shipbuilding, have stirred debate among industry stakeholders concerned about potential negative economic impacts.

Greer emphasized that the fees are part of a broader strategy to encourage domestic shipbuilding, highlighting that USTR is reviewing feedback from public hearings. While some U.S. steelmakers support the proposal, critics argue it could harm various domestic industries by increasing operational costs. The final implementation timeline has been extended to November to accommodate further analysis.

Amid the controversy, port operators and other sectors have voiced concerns about potential disruptions akin to those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maritime attorneys noted the language surrounding the fee structure is ambiguous, leading to fears of cumulative charges that could significantly disrupt commodity shipments, particularly affecting regions like Louisiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)