Left Menu

Minmetals to Bolster Holdings in Salt Lake Group

China's Minmetals aims to boost its stake in listed units under China Salt Lake Industrial Group beyond 4% of total share capital. This move intends to optimise the shareholding structure, stabilising and enhancing company value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:44 IST
Minmetals to Bolster Holdings in Salt Lake Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Minmetals is preparing to increase its shareholding in the listed companies associated with the China Salt Lake Industrial Group. The company plans to expand its stake to more than 4% of the total share capital, according to a recent notice released on Wednesday.

The state-owned enterprise expressed that the objective behind increasing its shareholding is to optimise the structure of these listed units. By doing so, Minmetals seeks to stabilise and enhance their market value, showcasing a strategic effort to reinforce its financial influence and yield better returns.

This development marks a significant step by Minmetals, reflecting a calculated move to strengthen its presence and investment efficacy within the industrial sector, potentially leading to increased confidence among stakeholders and market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025