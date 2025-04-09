Deutz Plans to Transfer Tariff Costs to U.S. Customers

Germany's engine manufacturer, Deutz, has announced intentions to transfer the full burden of tariffs to their U.S. clientele. This strategic move reflects the competitive landscape, as many of their rivals are also outside U.S. borders.

CEO Sebastian Schulte revealed that by imposing these tariffs on the customers, Deutz aims to maintain competitive pricing with key competitors whose production bases include Japan and Britain.

The decision underscores Deutz's efforts to navigate the complexities of international tariffs while ensuring the sustainability of their business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)