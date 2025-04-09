Left Menu

Euro Zone Faces Stagnation Amidst Trade Tensions

Euro zone's economic growth could be severely impacted by U.S. trade tariffs, potentially stagnating the economy and lowering inflation. The European Central Bank's previous estimates were too conservative, and updated assessments are necessary. Policymakers may consider additional interest rate cuts as energy prices decline and market uncertainties rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:52 IST
Euro Zone Faces Stagnation Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Euro zone's economic stability is increasingly threatened by the recently imposed U.S. trade tariffs, sources reveal. The European Central Bank's earlier predictions severely underestimated the potential downturn, prompting calls for updated figures ahead of the April 17 policy meeting.

Policymakers are poised for discussions on the potential economic fallout, especially as the bloc's anticipated 1% growth could be nullified by stagnation. Sources indicate that energy prices, currency strength, and rising bond yields are contributing to downward pressure on inflation, supporting arguments for imminent interest rate cuts.

While an interest rate reduction is almost certain, speculation about the ECB reigniting its bond purchasing program is premature. Despite market volatility, sources confirm that liquidity remains sufficient, and the monetary strategy, including balance sheet shrinkage, will persist unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025