Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Kumari Ananthan

O Panneerselvam, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, joined numerous political figures on Wednesday in paying his last respects to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who died at the age of 93 due to age-related issues. Panneerselvam visited Ananthan's residence to offer floral tributes and convey his condolences to the family.

Kumari Ananthan, the father of BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, was revered for his deep commitment to public service. He had a distinguished career as a Member of Parliament and was a key figure within the Indian National Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Many political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, MDMK MP Vaiko, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, paid homage to Ananthan. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Stalin reminisced about his interactions with Ananthan, describing him as a respected and influential leader. Ananthan's contributions to Tamil Nadu's political scene were invaluable, and his legacy will continue to be honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)