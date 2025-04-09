Tesla's Saudi Arabian Drive: Challenges and Opportunities

Tesla has launched car sales in Saudi Arabia despite a significant lack of charging stations along a major highway, highlighting potential obstacles in the company's expansion plans.

Electric vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia are minimal, partly due to Tesla's rocky relationship with the country's Public Investment Fund since 2018. However, improved diplomatic ties offer Elon Musk a chance to tap into Saudi's ambitious Vision 2030 program, which involves billions in EV investments.

Saudi Arabia plans to drastically expand its EV charging network to 5,000 stations by 2030, aiming for 30% EV adoption. Despite these plans, lack of infrastructure and extreme climate conditions pose significant challenges for Tesla's success in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)