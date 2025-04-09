China's Strategic Shift Amid External Economic Pressures

China is urged to adopt more responsive macroeconomic strategies as Premier Li Qiang highlights the pressures imposed by external shocks on the country's economic stability. Speaking at a symposium, Li emphasized the importance of swift and decisive action in navigating the complex economic landscape.

Amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, where tariffs have been a key friction point, China's leadership is focused on implementing strong policies to mitigate uncertainties. As Li Qiang noted, effective internal management could turn potential crises into opportunities for growth.

While economists have expressed concerns over the current trajectory, with Citi lowering China's 2025 GDP forecast, the focus remains on stabilizing the economy, boosting job creation, and enhancing service consumption potential. The broader aim is to cultivate a robust environment for business development.

(With inputs from agencies.)