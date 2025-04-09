Self-styled Pastor at the Center of Controversial Rape Case

Pastor Jashan Gill, accused of raping a 22-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, has surrendered at the Gurdaspur Court. The police have received a five-day remand to interrogate him regarding the allegations.

The father of the deceased, a BCA student, claims his daughter was misled and repeatedly assaulted by the self-styled pastor. The forced abortion allegedly resulted in medical complications, ultimately leading to her death.

Fearing for his safety after receiving threats, the father has approached the Punjab High Court, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, alleging negligence by Punjab Police. This case echoes a similar conviction of Pastor Bajinder Singh on sexual harassment charges.

