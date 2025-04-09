Left Menu

Self-styled Pastor at the Center of Controversial Rape Case

Pastor Jashan Gill, accused of raping a 22-year-old, surrendered in Gurdaspur Court. The victim's father, seeking justice, has demanded a CBI inquiry while alleging threats and police inaction. The pastor allegedly forced an abortion, leading to the victim's death. The case raises questions of legal and moral accountability.

Self-styled pastor Jashan Gill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Pastor Jashan Gill, accused of raping a 22-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, has surrendered at the Gurdaspur Court. The police have received a five-day remand to interrogate him regarding the allegations.

The father of the deceased, a BCA student, claims his daughter was misled and repeatedly assaulted by the self-styled pastor. The forced abortion allegedly resulted in medical complications, ultimately leading to her death.

Fearing for his safety after receiving threats, the father has approached the Punjab High Court, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, alleging negligence by Punjab Police. This case echoes a similar conviction of Pastor Bajinder Singh on sexual harassment charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

