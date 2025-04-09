Left Menu

Universal Theme Park Set to Revolutionize UK Entertainment Landscape

U.S. media giant Comcast announces its first European Universal theme park in Bedford, UK, projected to create 28,000 jobs and attract 8.5 million visitors annually. The venture, supported by the UK government, aims to bolster the economy and rival Disneyland Paris with thrilling rides and attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:36 IST
Universal Theme Park Set to Revolutionize UK Entertainment Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. media powerhouse Comcast Corp is set to launch its first Universal theme park in Europe, selecting a site just north of London. The park, leveraging Comcast's popular movie franchises like Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, aims to compete with Disneyland Paris as a major European attraction.

The development, situated in Bedford, promises to generate 20,000 jobs during its build and an additional 8,000 roles in hospitality and creative sectors upon opening in 2031. The UK government, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has endorsed the project, emphasizing investment in infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

Projected to entertain 8.5 million visitors in its inaugural year, the park will feature themed lands, a 500-room hotel, and a dedicated retail and entertainment complex. The ambitious project highlights the UK's commitment to enhancing connectivity and solidifying its stance in the global tourism market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025