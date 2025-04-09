Left Menu

Navigating Global Trade: India's Strategic Moves Amidst Geo-Political Challenges

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's meet with Export Councils focused on India's record exports, ongoing bilateral trade talks, and strategies for overcoming global trade challenges. The discussions aimed at ensuring India remains a competitive player while exploring opportunities for growth amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST
Navigating Global Trade: India's Strategic Moves Amidst Geo-Political Challenges
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged with the Export Promotion Councils and various industry stakeholders in New Delhi on Wednesday to assess the evolving international trade landscape. The gathering aimed to address the impacts and opportunities stemming from current global dynamics, with a focus on governmental initiatives to bolster trade.

In a noteworthy achievement, India's exports reached an unprecedented USD 820 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. Despite numerous challenges like the tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Goyal praised exporters for their perseverance and adaptability. He also updated them on continuing discussions with the US regarding a Bilateral Trade Agreement, initiated by Prime Minister Modi and former President Trump.

The minister pledged to create a favorable environment for exporters to thrive amidst global trade changes. Stressing a strategic yet careful approach, Goyal highlighted India's potential to attract major global supply chain players by enhancing manufacturing and employment opportunities. He called on exporters to remain optimistic, underlining India's status as a predictable and reliable business partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025