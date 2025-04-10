Left Menu

Fed’s Tightrope: Balancing Inflation and Growth Amid Tariffs

Federal Reserve policymakers face a dilemma as tariffs threaten to increase inflation and dampen economic growth. This tense situation, exacerbated by paused but steep tariffs by the Trump administration, compels difficult trade-offs in potentially adjusting interest rates without destabilizing the economy further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:49 IST
Fed’s Tightrope: Balancing Inflation and Growth Amid Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve officials are grappling with the potential impact of widespread tariffs announced last month, which could bring heightened inflation and weaker hiring. According to minutes from the March meeting, the Fed might keep interest rates the same if inflation stays high or cut them if growth wanes and unemployment rises.

The minutes, unveiled Wednesday, highlight a complex scenario where the Fed could face tough decisions, should rising inflation and higher unemployment coincide. Slashing rates typically combats unemployment-driven recessions, but elevated inflation could deter such a measure.

Before President Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on April 2, business uncertainty had already led to hiring pauses and price increases. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated these tariffs might further escalate inflation, although he suggested such effects might be temporary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025