Historic Extradition: Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India for 26/11 Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a key figure accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited to India after significant diplomatic collaboration between the Indian and US governments. Former National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Yogesh Chander Modi credited the extradition to the relentless efforts of the NIA and a strong political will from both nations.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Chander Modi described the extradition as a "big achievement" for India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the NIA. He noted the complexities involved due to Rana's infrequent visits to India, highlighting the necessity of securing airtight evidence to convince US courts and working tirelessly across multiple levels.

The extradition is viewed as a diplomatic triumph, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauding the Modi government for its success. With legal structures in place, including the appointment of Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor, India is prepared to bring Rana before its judicial processes for trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)