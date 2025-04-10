Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mahavir Jayanti address, highlighted Lord Mahavir's enduring influence, particularly his advocacy for non-violence, truth, and compassion. Modi praised the Jain community for preserving these teachings and pledged governmental support for Mahavir's vision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the eternal relevance of Mahavir's principles in guiding human society. In his message, Shah expressed hope for societal welfare under Mahavir's teachings.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda also joined in remembrance, underscoring Mahavir's ideals in fostering a harmonious and inclusive society. The commemorations coincide with celebrations of Mahavir's birth in 615 BC, marking his profound impact on Jainism and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)