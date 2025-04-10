Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion
Prime Minister Modi and other leaders paid homage to Lord Mahavir on Mahavir Jayanti, emphasizing his teachings of non-violence and compassion. Mahavir's principles continue to inspire societies globally. As the festival marks significant Jain beliefs, leaders reiterate their commitment to uphold his timeless ideals in modern society.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mahavir Jayanti address, highlighted Lord Mahavir's enduring influence, particularly his advocacy for non-violence, truth, and compassion. Modi praised the Jain community for preserving these teachings and pledged governmental support for Mahavir's vision.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the eternal relevance of Mahavir's principles in guiding human society. In his message, Shah expressed hope for societal welfare under Mahavir's teachings.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda also joined in remembrance, underscoring Mahavir's ideals in fostering a harmonious and inclusive society. The commemorations coincide with celebrations of Mahavir's birth in 615 BC, marking his profound impact on Jainism and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Revamps Compassionate Employment Scheme Rules
A Call for Compassion: Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Animal Rights at PETA Celebration
Courage and Compassion: Honoring International Women Heroes
Anant Ambani's Compassionate Padyatra: A Walk to Save Lives
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges