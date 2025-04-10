Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Reprieve
Global markets fluctuated after President Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs. While bonds stabilized, stocks experienced mixed movements as the U.S.-China trade war continued. Despite the reprieve, a global bond selloff highlighted market fragility, with investors cautious amid ongoing tariff tensions.
Global shares experienced a surge, stabilizing after President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in newly imposed tariffs on numerous countries. This announcement followed significant volatility in markets, triggered by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. Investors remain on edge, monitoring the administration's unpredictable trade policies.
European markets responded positively, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures climbing nearly 8%, and Japan's Nikkei advancing more than 8%. Yet, U.S. markets remained cautious. Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.8%, reflecting the lack of certainty surrounding U.S. economic strategies.
The bond market, which saw a steep selloff in recent sessions, showed signs of easing. Despite Trump's tariff pauses, the broader implications on global trade remain unclear, with investors considering potential long-term impacts on the economy.
