Mahavir Jayanti: Revered Ideals Across Millennia

Spiritual leader Sadhguru and several political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, extended greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, emphasizing Lord Mahavir's timeless teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion. Celebrated on April 10, the festival highlights the enduring influence of Jainism and its core values globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:46 IST
Sadhguru (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, spiritual guru and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev praised Lord Mahavir on Mahavir Jayanti, describing him as an emblem of 'striving and transcendence' revered for over two millennia. 'Mahavir, a Prince who realized early in life, championed compassion over conquest,' Sadhguru stated on social media platform X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings, commending Lord Mahavir's ideals for offering global strength. 'His unwavering stand on non-violence, truth, and compassion inspires many worldwide. The Jain community has beautifully preserved his teachings and excelled in various fields, enhancing societal well-being,' PM Modi shared on X, emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding Mahavir's vision, including awarding Classical Language status to Prakrit last year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Mahavir's enduring guidance for humanity. 'Lord Mahavir Jayanti greetings to all. His teachings on truth, non-violence, compassion, and social harmony will guide humankind eternally,' Shah noted on X. Celebrated on April 10 this year, Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Born in 615 BC as Vardhamana, his teachings, especially 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, remain significant worldwide today, particularly in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

