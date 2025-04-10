Scouting Disaster: Unraveling the Jamboree Chaos

A government probe has revealed that the failure of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in South Korea was due to a 'complete lapse' in management and site selection by the organizers. Overflowing trash, unsanitary facilities, and poor food quality plagued the event, prompting several national contingents to withdraw prematurely.

The Audit Board's report highlighted a lack of competency among organizers, exacerbated by poor execution. The event, held in the Saemangeum area, saw over 40,000 scouts endure harsh conditions, with hundreds falling ill. The approach of a typhoon led to the event's early closure and relocation of attendees to Seoul.

The Ministry of Gender, overseeing preparations, accepted responsibility for the disorganized event, pledging remedial action. The audit has referred several individuals for criminal investigation and disciplinary actions, marking a significant government and organizational oversight failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)