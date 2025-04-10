Survivor's Harrowing Recollection as 26/11 Mumbai Attack Suspect Faces Extradition

Sunita, a survivor of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has recounted the traumatic events she experienced at Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, where she lost her husband. She described the initial confusion when gunshots were mistaken for firecrackers, and how her husband was fatally shot while she attempted to escape with her children.

With the US Supreme Court rejecting Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea to halt his extradition to India, feelings of justice stir for Sunita and other victims. Rana, linked to the 2008 attacks that claimed over 160 lives, could soon face trial in India after his judicial options were exhausted.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian, was previously convicted in the US for supporting the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. His extradition process pertains to a criminal conspiracy case by NIA, and it's unclear if Mumbai Police can further investigate Rana's involvement in the attacks, which saw terrorists target several city landmarks.

