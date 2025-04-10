Blaze Contained at Rosneft Oil Refinery
A fire at Rosneft's oil refinery in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has been extinguished with no reported casualties. Emergency services have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, according to local media reports.
A fire that erupted at a Rosneft-operated oil refinery in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has been extinguished, according to reports from the Interfax news agency.
State news outlet RIA confirmed there were no casualties as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with local emergency services unable to provide further details at this time.
The incident underscores ongoing safety challenges in the oil sector as Russia looks to maintain energy stability.
