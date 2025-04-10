Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Waqf Act: Supreme Court to Hear Controversial Amendments

A Public Interest Litigation filed in the Supreme Court challenges the Waqf Act, 1995, and its 2025 amendment, alleging discrimination against non-Muslim communities. The petitioner claims the Act violates constitutional equality principles by granting special powers to Waqf Boards. A hearing is scheduled for April 16.

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been presented before the Supreme Court, contesting the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, as well as certain stipulations in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petitioner, Parul Khera, argues that these laws discriminate against non-Muslim communities by failing to offer them equal status and protections for their properties.

The PIL points out that the 1995 Act conflicts with the equality clause and the idea of a secular state. The powers granted to Waqf properties and Boards, it alleges, infringe upon the rights granted under Articles 14, 15, 25, 300-A, and 323-A of the Indian Constitution. There is no safeguard for non-Muslim communities to protect their properties from being declared Waqf, and reports suggest a rapid increase in land acquisition by Waqf Boards.

The plea highlights the Sachar Committee report, which showed a significant amount of land registered as Waqf property. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this matter on April 16, with the central government and various political bodies keenly involved in the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

