Historic Rail Milestone: World's Highest Bridge and Vande Bharat Reaches Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Baldev Raj Sharma has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming opening of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest, as a "historic" moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, the Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency representative highlighted the significance of the occasion.

Sharma announced that PM Modi would also inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express on April 19, linking Katra to Kashmir, further cementing the event's importance. Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed the Prime Minister's visit to Udhampur to flag off the train, connecting the Kashmir Valley to the nation.

The inaugural Vande Bharat service will temporarily begin from Katra due to ongoing construction at Jammu railway station. Earlier, a successful trial run traveled from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station to Srinagar. The train, adapted for Kashmir's cold climate, further underscores India's innovative rail advancements.

The first Vande Bharat Express was launched on February 15, 2019, speeding between New Delhi and Varanasi. In 2022-23, around 31.84 lakh passengers used Vande Bharat trains, with an impressive 96.62% occupancy.

