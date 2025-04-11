Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Wall Street Struggles Amid Trade War Tensions

Wall Street stocks took a dive due to concerns over President Trump's multilateral tariff disputes, reversing previous gains. Investor unease persists as trade uncertainties cloud economic outlooks, despite a temporary tariff reprieve. The tech and energy sectors were hit the hardest, and earnings season looms ahead.

Updated: 11-04-2025 01:56 IST
Stocks on Wall Street plunged Thursday as lingering doubts over the economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's comprehensive tariff battles piled pressure on the markets. Despite a temporary lift from a 90-day tariff pause, the significant losses shook investor confidence.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their gains erased following a rally driven by Trump's tariff reprieve. The sell-off leaves the S&P 500 still trailing by 7.1% from its pre-tariff announcement point. Investors remain unsettled by the situation, particularly regarding the ongoing U.S.-China trade face-off.

Despite weaker-than-expected consumer price growth, the Federal Reserve's response remains uncertain as trade issues persist. As businesses anticipate first-quarter earnings reports, pressures on technology and energy sectors weigh heavily on the market, with the 'fear index' highlighting continual investor wariness.

