Historic Milestones: Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Illuminated with 'Surya Tilak'

The Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya marked significant events on Ram Navami, including the installation of brass plaques chronicling the movement's history. Additionally, the temple showcased a 'Surya Tilak' phenomenon, where sunlight precisely struck the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol at noon.

On the same day, an array of over 2.5 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the banks of the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking display at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra announced the temple complex construction is nearing completion with most statues being placed by mid-April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony in 2024. The Lord Ram Temple, built in the traditional Nagara style, spans 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The main sanctum houses an intricately carved idol of Shri Ramlalla crafted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, portraying a youthful Lord Ram on a lotus pedestal.

(With inputs from agencies.)