Night Blaze at Jodhpur Bangles Warehouse Brought Under Control

A fire engulfed a bangles warehouse in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, late on Thursday night, according to the local fire department. Fire Officer Prashant Singh Chauhan informed ANI that although the fire had spread widely, it has been completely extinguished without any loss of life.

Officials stated that the situation is now under control, and no casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing to gather more details.

Further updates on the blaze are expected as officials continue their assessment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)