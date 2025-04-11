Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Hydro-Power Surge: Rs 269.98 Crore Released for Etalin Project

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited has released Rs 269.98 crore for land compensation for the Etalin hydro-electric project in Arunachal Pradesh. The move is part of a larger initiative involving a total of five hydro projects with a collective investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

Updated: 11-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark move for hydro-power development in Arunachal Pradesh, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has disbursed Rs 269.98 crore as land compensation for the ambitious 3,097 MW Etalin hydro-electric project in Dibang Valley. This significant amount was transferred to a joint account of the deputy commissioner and district land revenue officer on March 26, positioning this venture as a centerpiece of regional energy strategy.

The development was verified during a review session presided over by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Tawang, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and other leading officials. Official confirmation of the release was provided on Friday, reinforcing the momentum of the state's infrastructural advancement.

The Etalin project's financial commitment is part of a broader strategy involving four other hydro-electric ventures in the district, boasting a combined installed capacity of 5,097 MW and attracting investments amounting to Rs 60,000 crore. SJVN's chairman and managing director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, emphasized the company's dedication to responsible progress that respects local community rights while propelling national infrastructure forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

