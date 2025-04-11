Kashi Transformed: A New Era of Development Under PM Modi's Vision

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kashi, acknowledging the immense transformation the city has seen under Modi's stewardship. The Prime Minister was welcomed with traditional honors, underscoring the local artisanship of Varanasi.

Adityanath noted that Kashi's rejuvenation over the last 11 years has drawn devotees nationwide, thanks to Modi's visionary leadership. Once notorious for its narrow streets and congestion, Kashi now proudly symbolizes modern development intertwined with its historic legacy.

Highlighting ongoing developments, the Chief Minister emphasized transformations in health, tourism, and infrastructure, underscoring the substantial Rs 50,000 crore infusion into the city. During this visit, Modi laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, marking milestones in Kashi's journey toward modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)