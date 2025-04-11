Left Menu

Kashi Transformed: A New Era of Development Under PM Modi's Vision

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Kashi, highlighting the city's transformation under Modi's leadership. Notable achievements include significant infrastructure projects and global recognition of local products. Modi also launched new projects and celebrated Kashi's modern development blended with ancient heritage.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kashi, acknowledging the immense transformation the city has seen under Modi's stewardship. The Prime Minister was welcomed with traditional honors, underscoring the local artisanship of Varanasi.

Adityanath noted that Kashi's rejuvenation over the last 11 years has drawn devotees nationwide, thanks to Modi's visionary leadership. Once notorious for its narrow streets and congestion, Kashi now proudly symbolizes modern development intertwined with its historic legacy.

Highlighting ongoing developments, the Chief Minister emphasized transformations in health, tourism, and infrastructure, underscoring the substantial Rs 50,000 crore infusion into the city. During this visit, Modi laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, marking milestones in Kashi's journey toward modernization.

