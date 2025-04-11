Left Menu

Dollar Dips: Market Ripple from Tariff Fallout

The U.S. dollar has hit its lowest point against the Swiss franc in a decade following U.S. tariffs and subsequent global market reactions. Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods exacerbated the situation, impacting global stocks and the dollar's safe-haven status. The euro and yen gained strength amidst market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST
The dollar's decline continued on Friday, plunging to its lowest against the Swiss franc in a decade and pushing the euro above $1.14. This downturn stems from U.S. tariff implementations that have eroded the dollar's image as a reliable safe haven during stressful periods.

The market's reaction intensified after Beijing announced a hefty 125% tariff on U.S. goods, sparking a global selloff that hit stocks and previously resilient U.S. Treasuries. The SNB remained tight-lipped about the strengthening franc, though analysts noted potential deflationary concerns.

Falling 1.4% against the yen, the dollar's slump was mirrored by the euro's 2.02% surge against it. Traders attributed these shifts to high liquidity as confidence in U.S. markets wanes, influenced by Trump's tariff strategies. Meanwhile, China's yuan saw fluctuations amidst the dollar's broad weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

