Wells Fargo Thrives Amid Tariff Turmoil but Faces Regulatory Hurdles

Wells Fargo reported a profit rise of 6% in the first quarter, attributed to heightened fees in wealth management and investment banking, despite looming tariff concerns. CEO Charlie Scharf expressed caution over economic growth, cautioning that fluctuating U.S. tariffs could impact economic stability.

U.S. banks initially displayed optimism entering 2025, bolstered by a robust economy and positive signals from the new administration. However, erratic announcements on tariffs by President Donald Trump have sparked fears of inflation and recession. Scharf acknowledged the risks and highlighted the bank's readiness for potential volatility.

Although Wells Fargo has reduced expenses and cut headcount to bolster efficiency, regulatory challenges remain. The bank's regulatory progress is evident with five consent orders closed this year, despite ongoing restrictions from a $1.95 trillion asset cap linked to past scandals. Meanwhile, investment banking fees showed strong growth, although dealmaking faced headwinds due to tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)