Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Service and Development in MP and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to helping the needy and upheld the spirit of service as a core government policy while celebrating at Shri Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh. He also launched development projects in Varanasi, including infrastructure enhancements worth Rs 3880 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:47 IST
PM Modi Champions Service and Development in MP and UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the BJP's dedication to alleviating poverty and boosting the underprivileged populations of India on Friday. Addressing a gathering at Shri Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, he emphasized that the government's guiding principle remains a commitment to the spirit of service.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi invoked the mantra 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' while highlighting India's rich heritage of wisdom and spirituality. He referenced the influence of figures like Adi Shankaracharya, noting the land's deep roots in charity and selfless service, essential for humanity's welfare.

During his visit, Modi partook in Baisakhi celebrations and the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji. Earlier, he visited the Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, showcasing Anandpur Dham's philanthropic and spiritual mission. Additionally, Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 3880 crore in Varanasi, enhancing connectivity and energy transmission in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025