PM Modi Champions Service and Development in MP and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the BJP's dedication to alleviating poverty and boosting the underprivileged populations of India on Friday. Addressing a gathering at Shri Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, he emphasized that the government's guiding principle remains a commitment to the spirit of service.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi invoked the mantra 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' while highlighting India's rich heritage of wisdom and spirituality. He referenced the influence of figures like Adi Shankaracharya, noting the land's deep roots in charity and selfless service, essential for humanity's welfare.

During his visit, Modi partook in Baisakhi celebrations and the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji. Earlier, he visited the Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, showcasing Anandpur Dham's philanthropic and spiritual mission. Additionally, Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 3880 crore in Varanasi, enhancing connectivity and energy transmission in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)