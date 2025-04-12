Powering Progress: Transformative Reforms in Uttar Pradesh's Power Sector

The urgency for transformative reforms in Uttar Pradesh's power sector was highlighted by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh during a seminar in Gomti Nagar. He stressed that improving the power infrastructure is crucial for the state's progress and citizen welfare.

Officials at the seminar discussed the recent decision by the state government to implement immediate reforms, particularly targeting the Dakshinchal and Purvanchal distribution companies. The Yogi Adityanath-led administration is committed to providing quality and uninterrupted electricity across the state.

Experts shared successful power reform initiatives from states like Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh, underscoring the effectiveness of privatization. UPPCL Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal reaffirmed the state's commitment to strengthening all discoms and highlighted urgent needs in specific regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)